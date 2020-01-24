Earlier this month CNN agreed to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, but the amount of the settlement was concealed from the public.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC.

Sandmann’s lawyer Lin Wood told Fox News last year that “CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes.”

The $250 million lawsuit against WaPo is still working its way through the legal system after WaPo failed to get the case dismissed.

On Friday Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandmann returned to the March for Life in Washington DC.

Nick posted photos from the rally today on his Twitter feed.

So thankful to be with @N1ckSandmann at the March for Life this year! Love always with you man! pic.twitter.com/RtSmAg5eMN — William Fries (@WillFries20) January 25, 2020

I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life! pic.twitter.com/iU0ohmdcTJ — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 24, 2020

This year Nick was not abused by the liberal mainstream media — as far as we know.

It should be noted that the organizers March for Life threw the Covington boys under the bus last year.

Hopefully, they asked for forgiveness at some point this year.

The post “I Will Never Pass on an Opportunity to March for Life” – Multi-Millionaire High School Teen Nick Sandmann Returns to March for Life appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.