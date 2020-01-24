And away we go! Tuesday marked the commencement of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress,” in purported violation of the Constitution’s “other high crimes and misdemeanors” enumerated impeachment criterion. The first couple of days featured mostly procedural dueling as to the governing rules for the impeachment trial. All in all, it has been a fairly somnolent affair. What’s more, there is virtually no chance that the two sides’ partisan arguments could plausibly win over all that many in the way of middle-of-the-road swing voters. Not to be too cynical, but it’s very difficult to see how this whole affair doesn’t amount to a huge waste of time.

Toward the end of the marathon first session, the two sides’ rambunctious rhetoric and caustic demeanor proved too much for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the impeachment trial. As The Daily Wire reported, Roberts excoriated the two sides: “It is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body. One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner, and using language, that is not conducive to civil discourse.” Freshman Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who once served as a Supreme Court law clerk for the chief justice, said that he had “never heard [Roberts] deliver an admonishment like that from the bench ever.”

Yesterday, House impeachment managers presented the formal opening argument on their amorphous “abuse of power” first impeachment charge. They are moving on today to make the case for their constitutionally illiterate “obstruction of Congress” charge. In a Daily Wire op-ed on Monday, I laid out the case that I think Trump’s impeachment legal defense team should make: “[E]ven though the actual violation of a law is not constitutionally required, Democrats’ current partisan gambit represents the first time in the history of the republic that an impeachment has nonetheless been attempted without the undergirding of a legally violative act. … The conduct upon which Democrats are now attempting to impeach the president is orders of magnitude less destructive than the conduct upon which the Framers would have considered impeachment justified. It reeks of the sort of petty politics and jostling for power that led the Framers to conscientiously reject the far lesser ‘maladministration’ as a possible grounds for impeachment. … [I]n their recklessness, Democrats have also set a deeply pernicious precedent for the future of the Constitution’s carefully calibrated separation of powers framework.”

Constitutional law professor Josh Blackman made a similar case yesterday at The New York Times. His op-ed is well worth your time.

So how does impeachment affect the presidential election? As far as impeachment polling is concerned, FiveThirtyEight — which Impeachment Wire has consistently cited — still shows a slim majority in support of impeachment. The RealClearPolitics average shows opposition to impeachment polling slightly higher than support for it, and that margin actually seems to be increasing ever so slightly. My best prediction is that, as this saga continues to unfold, the political and electoral fallout will only continue to redound to Republicans’ benefit.

This piece will be frequently updated.

RELATED: Sign up here for Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer’s weekly newsletter on election news, polling data, and analysis: “Election Wire.”