(THE HILL) Popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan said that he will most likely vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary, saying the White House hopeful has been “insanely consistent his entire life.”

“Him as a human being, when I was hanging out with him, I believe in him, I like him, I like him a lot,” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” while speaking with New York Times columnist Bari Weiss.

“Look, you could dig up dirt on every single human being that’s ever existed if you catch them in their worst moment and you magnify those moments and you cut out everything else and you only display those moments,” Rogan continued.

