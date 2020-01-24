The message is obvious. Just consider the Trump Derangement on display with the show’s writing team.

Selena Gomez is a key force behind this Netflix docuseries dramatizing the plight of illegal Mexican immigrants trying to make a home in America.

Gomez explained her participation in the project.

“My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

“Little America”

Apple’s new anthology series is from far-left comedian Kumail Nanjiani. “The Big Sick” star swears the project doesn’t overtly promote open borders. It simply shows immigrants in a deeply empathetic light.

That’s political in and of itself in the Age of Trump, a time when the president’s detractors blur the lines between legal and illegal on purpose. Case in point: This assessment in The Hollywood Reporter:

“[The show] takes place in the current climate when immigration is under frequent attack.”

Nanjiani continues in that vein, admitting the show is political while denying it in the same breath.

“Just by saying that immigrants are human beings with hopes, desires, likes, dislikes in this climate is a radical statement rather than just a self-evident statement of fact — obviously that part is unavoidable,” Nanjiani said. “We decided that if we’re telling a story about immigrants and we make it overtly political, you’re taking the focus away from whoever’s story you’re telling; The putting the focus on America, the political system and immigration and we didn’t want that, we wanted it to be on these people and on these stories.”

“The New Colossus”

Progressive actor/director Tim Robbins returns with a new immigration-themed play that he swears isn’t political.

“No, I view it as a celebration of what makes us what we are in this country,” Robbins says of the show, an ensemble piece featuring 12 diverse members of The Actors’ Gang Theater sharing deeply personal immigration stories that honor each of their real-life ancestors. “I view it as a human statement. A reminder that these are human beings. A reminder that the people that might not look like us now — that are seeking asylum here — are not coming to destroy us. They’re coming to add to our community.”

Even the press isn’t buying his spin.