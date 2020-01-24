Massive building explosion rocks Houston; 'Warzone'…

Local News

Neighborhoods, streets in area remain closed

HOUSTON – Two people who were killed early Friday morning in an explosion that shook northwest Houston were likely employees of the business where the blast occurred, according to officials.

The blast was reported about 4:20 a.m. at Watson Valve Services near the corner of Gessner and Clay Roads.

Both Houston fire Chief Sam Peña and Houston police chief Art Acevedo said that while they cannot yet release the identity of the two people killed in the propylene blast, the owner of the business where the explosion happened has accounted for all but two of his employees. Acevedo said one of the victims has a 21-year-old son who is a Marine and is deployed overseas.

Peña said he has also received reports that 18 people have also checked in to area hospitals, complaining of issues related to the explosion.

Peña said crews are shifting from a response mode to a recovery mode and are beginning to move closer to the ground zero. He said a multiagency cause-and-origin investigation will begin once crews are able to get into the facility. Local, state and federal agencies are involved in that investigation.

A secondary search of the nearly 200 homes surrounding the scene is underway, Peña said. The chief said cadaver dogs are being used to search for any other victims who may be in those homes and crews are also checking the stability of the structures.

Peña said debris from the explosion is being found at least a quarter-mile from the blast site. Both Peña and Acevedo said that residents who find debris in the yards should not touch it and should call 911 so that the evidence can be collected.

Streets, neighborhoods remain closed

Acevedo said that Gessner Road will remain closed from Genard to Clay roads until at least the end of the day.

The chief said both the Westbranch and Carverdale neighborhoods are closed to everyone but residents. He said officers are patrolling the area and identification will be required to gain entry to the area. Officers are also watching for looters, Acevedo said.

Shelter

A shelter has been set up at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 4703 Shadowdale Drive. Buses to the shelter are picking up passengers at the corner of Gessner and Tanner roads.

Officials said residents whose homes have been damaged can also report to the shelter to inquire about temporary housing assistance.

Donations are being accepted at the Duncan YMCA on Clay Road.

‘Warzone’

People who live near the blast site described significant damage to their homes.

One man described the aftermath in his neighborhood as a “warzone.”

“(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” said resident Mark Brady. “It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in, and we don’t know what it is … It’s a warzone over here.”

Another resident said her ceiling collapsed in on her mother who was asleep at the time. She said a neighboring family came to her aid.

No indication of terrorism

Acevedo said there is no evidence that terrorism was involved in the explosion. He also said there is no evidence that an intentional act caused the blast.

The chief said that as the investigation unfolds, it could be determined that negligence led to the explosion and that could result in criminal charges being filed.

