(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows claimed on Thursday that House impeachment manager Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrats orchestrated the “only cover-up” in the impeachment process.

Democrats have been accusing Republicans of staging a “cover-up” over the last week, and Rep. Jerry Nadler went so far as to accuse them of that on the Senate floor.

“I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote,” Nadler said late Wednesday night.

