PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are urging anyone who hears a strange recording in the South Side to call 911 immediately.

Pittsburgh Police say they’ve received multiple recent reports from people on the South Side who say they hear what sounds like a recording of a baby crying or a child asking for help.

SOUTH-SIDE – If you heard a baby crying outside your door what would you do? Pittsburgh Police say keep your door SHUT and call POLICE. Here’s why 👇🏽 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/atXyvjzfUe — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) January 24, 2020

On four separate occasions, officers have responded. However, they say in each case they were unable to hear the sound or figure out where it was coming from.

#NEW this morning: Pittsburgh Police tell me they’ve yet to uncover the source of the “unusual recording.” @KDKA https://t.co/qC8WuB8vHE — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 24, 2020

Anyone who hears anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

Police are investigating.

