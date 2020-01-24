https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/nadler-president-trump-is-a-dictator-and-he-must-be-removed-from-office-video/

House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler on Friday called President Trump a “dictator” from the Senate floor.

Nadler told the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump that he is a “dictator” because he exercised his right to assert executive privilege.

All of a sudden the executive branch taking congressional subpoenas to the courts is a crime.

There are three separated branches of government for precisely this reason, but Nadler and Schiff are so drunk on power that they are seeking to remove a duly elected President for non-crimes.

“Only his will goes. He is a dictator. This must not stand and that is another reason why he must be removed from office, ” Nadler said.

