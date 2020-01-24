House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler on Friday called President Trump a “dictator” from the Senate floor.

Nadler told the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump that he is a “dictator” because he exercised his right to assert executive privilege.

All of a sudden the executive branch taking congressional subpoenas to the courts is a crime.

There are three separated branches of government for precisely this reason, but Nadler and Schiff are so drunk on power that they are seeking to remove a duly elected President for non-crimes.

“Only his will goes. He is a dictator. This must not stand and that is another reason why he must be removed from office, ” Nadler said.

WATCH:

House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler to the 63 million Americans who voted for President @realDonaldTrump: “He is a dictator. He must be removed from office.” pic.twitter.com/O8a36m6GOu — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 24, 2020

The post Nadler: ‘President Trump is a Dictator and He Must be Removed From Office’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.