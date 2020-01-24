House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler on Friday called President Trump a “dictator” from the Senate floor.
Nadler told the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump that he is a “dictator” because he exercised his right to assert executive privilege.
All of a sudden the executive branch taking congressional subpoenas to the courts is a crime.
There are three separated branches of government for precisely this reason, but Nadler and Schiff are so drunk on power that they are seeking to remove a duly elected President for non-crimes.
“Only his will goes. He is a dictator. This must not stand and that is another reason why he must be removed from office, ” Nadler said.
WATCH:
House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler to the 63 million Americans who voted for President @realDonaldTrump:
“He is a dictator. He must be removed from office.” pic.twitter.com/O8a36m6GOu
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 24, 2020
The post Nadler: ‘President Trump is a Dictator and He Must be Removed From Office’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.