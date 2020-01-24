Naval Station Great Lakes confirmed on Friday morning that it has been placed on lockdown.

According to the Illinois Navy base, in a social media post, “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

“We are looking for a gate runner,” the post added, suggesting that someone may have entered through the base’s gates without authorization.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. Friday at 2601E Paul Jones Street, reported WGN9.

A woman who claimed her husband works at the base wrote in the comments section of the social media post that it is “not a drill.”

Sergeant Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told local affiliate station Fox32: “We are told there is no known threat to anyone outside of the base. It was reported to us someone crashed into an entrance gate. Unknown if was intentional.”

According to the station’s report, the station was planning to host its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. local time.

No other details were immediately available.

Naval Station Great Lakes, located the shore of Lake Michigan in North Chicago, is the Navy’s largest training base, says its website.