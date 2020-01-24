On Friday, Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann returned to the March for Life, one year after the media viciously smeared him and his peers following the pro-life event.
“I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life!” the teenager captioned four photos from the history-making march.
I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life! pic.twitter.com/iU0ohmdcTJ
— Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 24, 2020
Following the march in 2019, Sandmann and his classmates were harassed and called racially-charged names by Black Hebrew Israelite activists while waiting for their bus back to Kentucky. Native American activist Nathan Phillips then confronted Sandmann, who tried to deescalate the situation. In an out-of-context clip that quickly went viral, however, the media claimed it was Sandmann who was harassing Phillips.
“Rather than being the harassers, the boys were harassed by radical racial activist group Black Hebrew Israelites, which has been designated a ‘hate group‘ by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, who hurled racist and homophobic insults at the students,” The Daily Wire reported last January. “After hysterical critics called for the doxxing of the boys, some even encouraging violence against them, Sandmann issued a lengthy account of the incident that aligns far more with the full video footage than Phillips’ widely reported account.”
As previously chronicled by The Daily Wire, here’s a sampling of the vicious attacks leveled at Sandmann from the Left: