On Friday, Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann returned to the March for Life, one year after the media viciously smeared him and his peers following the pro-life event.

“I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life!” the teenager captioned four photos from the history-making march.

I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life! pic.twitter.com/iU0ohmdcTJ — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 24, 2020

Following the march in 2019, Sandmann and his classmates were harassed and called racially-charged names by Black Hebrew Israelite activists while waiting for their bus back to Kentucky. Native American activist Nathan Phillips then confronted Sandmann, who tried to deescalate the situation. In an out-of-context clip that quickly went viral, however, the media claimed it was Sandmann who was harassing Phillips.

“Rather than being the harassers, the boys were harassed by radical racial activist group Black Hebrew Israelites, which has been designated a ‘hate group‘ by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, who hurled racist and homophobic insults at the students,” The Daily Wire reported last January. “After hysterical critics called for the doxxing of the boys, some even encouraging violence against them, Sandmann issued a lengthy account of the incident that aligns far more with the full video footage than Phillips’ widely reported account.”

As previously chronicled by The Daily Wire, here’s a sampling of the vicious attacks leveled at Sandmann from the Left:

“Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?” asked former CNN host Reza Aslan. The tweet from Aslan was not deleted until this earlier this month. “I hate this! It makes me sick to see those smarmy self-congratulatory expressions on their faces!” wrote left-wing actress Mira Sorvino, replying to a tweet which said, “A group of students from @CovCathColonels harassed & bothered this Native American protestor at the Indigenous Peoples March. Appalling.” I hate this! It makes me sick to see those smarmy self-congratulatory expressions on their faces! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 19, 2019 “What I wouldn’t give to smack the smug little look off this guy’s f***ing face,” “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart replied to the same tweet. What I wouldn’t give to smack the smug little look off this guy’s fucking face — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 19, 2019 Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King leveled racially charged smears against the students. “I am so deeply grieved and angry by this as young kids in MAGA hats surrounded and mocked a beloved Native American elder yesterday,” he wrote. “When your power is centered in your whiteness, mocking others who are unlike you makes you feel strong. But it’s weak. And despicable.” I am so deeply grieved and angry by this as young kids in MAGA hats surrounded and mocked a beloved Native American elder yesterday. When your power is centered in your whiteness, mocking others who are unlike you makes you feel strong. But it’s weak. And despicable. pic.twitter.com/38FtzGtowL — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 19, 2019 CNN analyst and self-styled Republican strategist Ana Navarro smeared the teens as “racist.” “Must Watch: Native-American elder taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens, speaks and cries for America, the country he defended and sacrificed and wore the uniform for. It is people like Nathan Phillips who make America great,” she wrote. “Thank you for your dignity, sir.” Must Watch: Native-American elder taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens, speaks and cries for America, the country he defended and sacrificed and wore the uniform for. It is people like Nathan Phillips who make America great.

Thank you for your dignity, sir. https://t.co/Kae7lgAFrk — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 19, 2019 Sports journalist Molly Knight ripped “white dude” Sandmann for his “smugness.” “The smugness of knowing you can flaunt your lack of humanity and float through life with no consequences because you’re a white dude is the core of Trumpism. This is it,” she wrote. The smugness of knowing you can flaunt your lack of humanity and float through life with no consequences because you’re a white dude is the core of Trumpism. This is it. https://t.co/R0H9dfcCOI — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 19, 2019 Comedian and left-wing activist Kathy Griffin risked endangering the teen boys’ lives via doxxing. “Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again,” Griffin tweeted. “Names please. And stories from people who can identify them and vouch for their identity. Thank you,” the comedian later added. Porn star and anti-Trump resistance hero Stormy Daniels suggested, “I’m suddenly in favor of building a wall…around Covington Catholic High in KY. And let’s electrify it to keep those disgusting punks from getting loose and creating more vileness in society.” The tweet has since been removed from Twitter. Sandmann would later sue numerous media outlets for their smears. Earlier this month, the student received a settlement from CNN from a $275 million suit.