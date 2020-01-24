You’ve watched legacy media reports on the Democrats’ agenda to impeach President Trump and you suspected all along the attitude was there that reporters and anchors simply want to carry the Democrats’ message.

Not President Trump’s.

Now you have confirmation, with a video of ABC’s George Stephanopoulos making a “slit-the-throat” sign to cut off Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, who was explaining valid points about the president’s defense.

See it:

Pointed out the Media Research Center: “During Thursday’s live coverage of impeachment on ABC, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow was taking questions from reporters, but ABC’s George Stephanopoulos was caught on camera doing the slit-the-throat ‘kill’ sign to cut off the pro-Trump talking points.”

At the Pluralist web page, it explained the ABC host appeared “embarrassed after getting caught making ‘kill’ gesture.”

The report explained Sekulow was rebutting the case presented by House impeachment advocates. He was saying the president’s defense team would present “multiple schools of thought” about impeachment, but that in all of them, the president’s actions do not reach the level of an impeachable offense.

“Our job here is to defend the president, the office of the presidency and the Constitution,” Sekulow was saying.

Abruptly the video cuts back to Stephanopoulos, who “could be seen making a motion with his hand across his neck.”

The report said, “The veteran news anchor and former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton was visibly embarrassed after realizing the cameras caught him performing the gesture.”