Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Schiff tells Senate Ukraine interference conspiracy was ‘brought to you by the Kremlin’ The Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ MORE who is at the center of Congress’ impeachment proceedings, said Friday he had given congressional Democrats a 2018 recording of President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: ‘Statute of limitations’ for Biden apology is ‘up’ Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE discussing the dismissal of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchCitizens United put out a welcome mat for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman House Democrats may call new impeachment witnesses if Senate doesn’t Giuliani: ‘I’d love to be a witness’ at Senate impeachment trial MORE.

Parnas worked closely with Giuliani to further Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Trump and his associates are known to have viewed Yovanovitch, who was a career official at the State Department and an anti-corruption crusader, as an impediment to their efforts.

Parnas located the clip after it was first reported by ABC News Friday, his attorney, Joseph Bondy, told The New York Times.

Bondy said it “is of high materiality to the impeachment inquiry” of Trump, the case for which House Democrats are presenting in the Senate. He added that the tape had been provided to the House Intelligence Committee whose chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Democrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Female impeachment managers say American public know a ‘rigged’ trial when they see one MORE, is leading Democrats’ case for a conviction in the Senate.

The recording, according to ABC News, appears to capture Trump speaking about Yovanovitch to Parnas and Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate.

“Get rid of her!” a voice that appears to be Trump’s reportedly says. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

The comment comes after Parnas and Fruman appear to speak negatively about Yovanovitch, whom Trump ultimately recalled as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in April 2019.

The White House did not deny ABC’s reporting, but emphasized that Trump has the right to surround himself with supporters.

“Every President in our history has had the right to place people who support his agenda and his policies within his Administration,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump’s split-screen presidency takes stark form in impeachment Trump boasts of US economic gains in Davos as impeachment trial gets underway Parnas attorney asks William Barr to recuse himself from investigation MORE said in an emailed statement.

Former officials who testified in the House’s impeachment investigation told lawmakers that Yovanovitch was subject to a smear campaign from Giuliani and his associates that directly led to her firing.

Democrats are in a pitched battle with Senate Republicans to try to get new witness testimony and other evidence admitted to the impeachment trial, with some suggesting the tape’s release bolsters their cause.