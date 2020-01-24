A crowd awash with pro-life signs and banners stretched from 12th Street past the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Friday for the 47th March for Life, an annual event that draws people from across the country to call for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Speakers who addressed the crowd via video included Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), and James Lankford (R-OK).

Following the rally, the marchers headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where they hope justices will someday end federally-sanctioned abortion.

Marchers ranged in age from babies to octogenarians, and the event is always popular with students from religious schools that make the march an annual field trip.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.