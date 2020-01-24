Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly blew his top at an NPR reporter after a recorded interview in which he was grilled about foreign policy issues including Ukraine.

Immediately after the final questions on the nation that figures large in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Pompeo stood, leaned in and glared at veteran journalist Mary Louise Kelly, who conducted the interview for NPR’s “All Things Considered” program, NPR reported Friday night.

The dagger look lasted several seconds before Pompeo left the room, according to the news outlet.

But a few moments later, an aide asked Kelly to follow her into Pompeo’s private living room at the State Department without a recorder. The aide didn’t say the exchange would be off the record, NPR reported.

“He asked, ‘Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?’ He used the F-word in that sentence and many others,” she told co-host Ari Shapiro, according to a transcript of the program, The Hill reported.

“He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes, and he called out for aides to bring us a map of the world with no writing. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map away,” Kelly recounted.

“He said, ‘People will hear about this,’” she added.

Pompeo has come under criticism — including, at times, from career diplomats in his own department — for failing to more forcefully defend former diplomat Marie Yovanovitch, who served as ambassador to Ukraine.

The interview began earlier with a series of questions about the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran. Pompeo defended the president’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, saying it is “absolutely working,” NPR reported.