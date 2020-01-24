President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to unveil the long anticipated logo for the Space Force and it has serious Star Trek’s Starfleet Command vibes.

In a tweet including the new logo, President Trump wrote “after consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!”

People on Twitter were naturally quick to point out the similarities.

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this… https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

The Space Force was officially established in December, when the annual defense policy bill was signed.

Last week, the Space Force Twitter account posted the first image of the uniform and nametapes for the new military branch. The one they posted belonged to Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the first commander of U.S. Space Force.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” the tweet read.

The aim of the Space Force will be to protect U.S. military assets in space, such as satellites, from foreign threats.

