President Trump’s approval rating climbed three points this week since Democrats began bloviating on Wednesday in their sham impeachment trial.

On Wednesday President Trump’s approval rating was at 46%. That was the day Democrats started their opening arguments against President Trump.

On Friday President Trump’s approval rating was at 49%.

Since Democrats started talking and lying opening to the American public President Trump’s approval numbers climbed three points.

Trump’s approval rating is higher than Barack Obama’s rating at the same time in his presidency.

And this is despite the continual media attacks against President Trump.

Democrats also lost 20% of their audience in the first 24 hours this week.

