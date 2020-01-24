(VARIETY) Jordan Belfort, the pump-and-dump scammer immortalized in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” said in a lawsuit Thursday that he was victimized by a far grander scam perpetrated by the film’s producers.

Belfort filed a $300 million fraud lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Red Granite Pictures and its CEO, Riza Aziz, saying he had no idea they financed the film with millions of dollars stolen from the Malaysian government.

Aziz is currently facing corruption charges in Malaysia for allegedly embezzling $248 million from 1MDB, a state-run development fund. Aziz’s stepfather, Najib Razak, was ousted as prime minister in the wake of the alleged theft of some $4.5 billion from the fund.

Read the full story ›