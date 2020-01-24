Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, ripped into Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., saying they are buying votes under the pretense of compassion.

His comments came Friday during an interview on television’s “Fox & Friends.”

Crenshaw made his remarks after Warren was confronted this week by a man in Iowa while campaigning for president. The man said those who saved to pay for college loans would get “screwed” under her student debt cancellation plan.

“I just wanted to ask one question,” the father said. “My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?”

Warren replied: “Of course not.”

Warren has called for universal free public college and a cancellation of federal student loan debt for up to $50,000 for those making under $100,000 per year.

“(The man) is asking the question a lot of Americans would like to ask Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and everyone who is offering to cancel student debt,” Crenshaw said.

“It’s a false sense of compassion that they’re offering. They always cloak their policies in compassion, but it’s a lie. It’s not fair to take from people and give to other people just because you want their votes.”

And he added: “That’s the definition of buying votes.”