Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Friday that watching the Democrats’ opening statements in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is “like reliving a nightmare” for her as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

“I have heard this same argument for hours and hours in the House, in the Judiciary Committee and, of course, listening to the Intelligence Committee” Lesko, a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team, told “American Agenda” Friday morning, adding, “nothing new is coming out. They have no evidence of any impeachable offense that the president has done, they just keep saying it as if it’s true, and it’s really hard to watch. I have to give credit to the senators who have to sit there hour after hour… it’s hard for me to even watch, because I’ve been through before it’s like reliving a nightmare, quite frankly. But they have no proof, they have nothing.”

She said that Democrats are “just trying to influence the 2020 elections. They don’t like President Trump, they have done everything and anything to try to get rid of him.”

Lesko said, “six out of seven House impeachment managers voted to move forward articles of impeachment against the president before the Ukraine phone call, so that kind of tells you that this had nothing to do about the call, nothing to do about justice. It has everything to do with the law, political abuse of power to try to take over the House the Senate, and the presidency.

The congresswoman added that “our side is going to do a really good job of debunking the Democrats’ talking points,” in the defense’s opening statement on Saturday, “and like I said, I think everybody is looking forward to it.”

However, Lesko admitted that constituents in her district are “just sick of the entire thing… They are sick of it, they’re disgusted with everyone in Congress, they’re like, ‘get something done already.'”