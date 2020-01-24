Guest post by Michael LaChance at American Lookout

Hundreds of Americans have been inspired to run for Congress as Republicans this year.

Mostly because they are outraged by what the Democrats are doing with impeachment.

Taking control of the House will be a numbers game and with this many people running, the odds are very good.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Impeachment drives 1,000 GOP candidates to run for House Pennsylvanian James Bognet had been around local and presidential politics for a long time before landing a dream job as a senior vice president at the Export-Import Bank of the United States. “I was really honored to get a chance to work in the Trump administration,” said Bognet, 44, a veteran of several campaigns, including those for former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney. “It’s really cool for a small-town kid from Hazleton, Pennsylvania,” added Bognet, who worked with the White House on President Trump’s manufacturing agenda. But like many Republicans inside and out of the administration, the Democratic drive to impeach Trump angered him, and he started watching his hometown Democratic congressman, Matt Cartwright, to see if he would vote against Trump… He’s not the only one. According to Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, impeachment has helped to push about 1,000 Republicans to file to run for House seats this year. “I think that they are one in the same,” he said of his success in building an army of candidates and the influence of impeachment on their decisions.

Taking the House away from Democrats and holding the Senate would completely deprive Democrats of the ability to continue their sham attacks on Trump.

Democrats deserve to lose the House.

Since taking control, they have ignored the people’s business in favor of chasing their obsession with impeachment.

