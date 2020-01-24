The Saudi Crown Prince tried to have a comedian and critic with a big social media following kidnapped on U.S. soil, but the FBI stopped it, the Daily Beast reported.

Citing multiple unnamed U.S. and foreign sources, the news outlet reported an unidentified Saudi man accompanied the father of Abdulrahman Almutairi, 27, on a flight to collect him against his will and bring him back to Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi government realized I was a threat,” Almutairi told the news outlet.

Intervention from the FBI broke up the plot, the news outlet reported.

“If I go back to Saudi Arabia,” Almutairi said, “I’ll be killed in the airport.”

Almutairi has previously spoken about the harassment he received as a critic of the Saudi government, including a mysterious phone call from a Saudi trying to get Almutairi to come home for a “family reunion.”

His account to the Daily Beast takes things a step farther.

“I couldn’t afford to speak out earlier, my situation was so intense, and all I wanted was to get out of it,” he told the outlet.

Almutairi’s YouTube channel has 200,000 subscribers and his Instagram account has 208,000 followers.

“My criticism against the government won’t do anything. It’ll just turn more people against me,” Almutairi said. “I’m trying not to use the term ‘political dissident.’ I want to influence my country for the better.”

On Oct. 2, 2018, agents of Saudi Arabia murdered and dismembered journalist Khashoggi in Istanbul, a crime the CIA assessed MBS ordered.