After three days of radical Democrats railing about Donald Trump during the Senate’s impeachment proceedings, Hollywood director Rob Reiner ran to Twitter to call Trump “Putin’s useful idiot.”

“Adam Schiff has made the airtight argument that Donald Trump is Putin’s Useful Idiot,” Reiner said on Friday, praising the California Democrat for his part in the Senate’s proceedings this week.. “And unless Republican Senators, who all know it’s true, vote to remove the Useful Idiot, the country we love, and Democracy itself will be devoured by Autocracy.”

Adam Schiff has made the airtight argument that Donald Trump is Putin’s Useful Idiot. And unless Republican Senators, who all know it’s true, vote to remove the Useful Idiot, the country we love and Democracy itself will be devoured by Autocracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 24, 2020

As is his practice in recent years, Rob Reiner has used his Twitter account to vent his wildly radical political ideas, and no more so than during the Democrat’s impeachment obsession.

Only a week ago, for instance, Reiner exclaimed that Republican Senators would have to contract “collective brain damage” to deny the liberal case for impeachment.

“Each day produces more evidence of unquestionable guilt. The most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history is starting to hear the dulcet tones of a Fat Lady,” he said.

On Tuesday, Reiner joined other far let members of the entertainment industry to accuse Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, KY) of engaging in a “cover up” of the president’s actions that lie at the center of the left’s impeachment accusations.

Among other celebrities, Reiner exclaimed that Republican Senators cannot “allow” further witnesses to be heard because “Witnesses = Trump is done.”

