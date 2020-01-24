President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani dropped a bomb Thursday morning warning that he is going to start revealing documents related to the Biden family’s corrupt and criminal dealings in the Ukraine and elsewhere around the world.

Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

Later Thursday evening, Rudy revealed that he’s going to start hitting the swamp tomorrow and unleash on top level Democrats who sold their public office for millions of dollars!

Rudy also said Democrat officials conspired with foreign officials to “destroy” the Trump candidacy!

On Friday morning Rudy Giuliani went on FOX and Friends to reveal his evidence on the Biden family’s Ukrainian corruption. Rudy claims the US State Department will still not give visas to several Ukrainian officials who want to come to the US to testify against the Obama administration corruption.

Rudy Giuliani: I’m going to present over the next two to three weeks shocking crimes at the highest levels of both governments while the senate is listening to a total phony group of stories about non-impeachable offenses. It’s like trying somebody for not a crime. It’s a total waste of money. It’s a complete show on the part of the Democrats. And they should be sued for conspiracy to defraud the United States. And they should pay for that hearing.

Rudy is a national treasure.

Via FOX and Friends:

At noon today Rudy Giuliani will start releasing evidence against Joe Biden and several Democrats.

The post Rudy Giuliani on Sham Impeachment: Democrats Should Be Sued for for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States – Should Pay for that Hearing (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.