Almost two years after calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t,” late-night host Samantha Bee is now praising the first daughter of President Trump for helping to pass a parental leave law allowing federal government employees to take up to 12 weeks off of work if they have a child.

“After decades of being behind every other country, the U.S is finally starting to make progress, thanks, in part, to lobbying from, believe it or not, Ivanka Trump,” Bee said on “Full Frontal” this week. “This administration approved a law that gives 12 weeks of paid leave to federal employees who give birth, adopt or foster a child.”

“I guess even a Trump has to do something right occasionally,” she added.

Just two years ago, Samantha Bee found herself at the center of controversy when she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” for allegedly not confronting her father on his immigration policy, prompting a massive backlash from conservatives and even some members of the mainstream media.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c**t! He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

Though hardcore media leftists defended Samantha Bee, others were less quick to be an apologist for her. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, for instance, said Bee used unacceptable language in reference to an accomplished woman.

“The same rules apply no matter which political side you call home,” Baldwin said on CNN. “Conservatives have been pointing to a double standard on how liberal stars who say these offensive things are treated, versus their conservative counterparts, and in many cases, rightfully so.”

“Whether you agree with the president’s policies or not, calling a senior adviser inside the United States government — or anyone for that matter — the ‘C’ word is, like I said at the top, it’s outrageous, it is unacceptable and should be called out,” Baldwin continued. “She could have easily made her point without using those words, a point that, by the way, is totally lost because she used that language. Doing this, she is no better than the very behavior she criticizes. In fact, she becomes part of the problem.”

After significant backlash, Bee eventually apologized for using the word “c**t” as an insult rather than a word she hoped to reclaim.

“A lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter and adviser last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it. But this time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for it,” Bee said. “The problem is that many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives, and a lot of them don’t want that word reclaimed — they want it gone. And I don’t blame them. I don’t want to inflict more pain on them. I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest.”