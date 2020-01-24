Sen. Bernie Sanders, the dedicated socialist running again for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, made a declaration about abortion to coincide with Donald Trump on Friday becoming the first president to address the March for Life in person.

“Abortion is health care,” he wrote on Twitter.

Abortion is health care. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2020

Sanders was met with a barrage of criticism, including the argument that the point of health care is to help the patient while abortion begins with two patients and ends with one of them dead.

Twitter user Monday Robinson told Sanders, “Not for the baby.”

Other reactions to Sanders on Twitter:

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy said Sanders’ statement got “nuked into oblivion” on Twitter.

“Many politicians who are on the Left like to say they’re always fighting for the most helpless and voiceless among us – that is, unless the helpless and voiceless are unborn babies, then we get response like this tweet from Bernie Sanders,” Twitchy said.

“Statements like [Sanders’] never fail to send heads crashing to desks everywhere.”

Author and talk-radio host Ben Shapiro quoted President Woodrow Wilson saying, “Eugenics is health care.”