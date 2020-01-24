(AL ARABY) A senior Saudi religious leader and close ally of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led a congregation in prayer when he visited the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland on Thursday in a landmark tour.

Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Mecca-based Muslim World League (MWL), visited the Nazi concentration camp alongside a delegation of American Jewish Committee (AJC) officials and Islamic leaders from at least 24 other countries, Israeli media reported.

On the visit, Al-Issa led the group of Muslim scholars for the midday prayer, which they prayed shortened as they were travelling, Al-Arabiya reported.

