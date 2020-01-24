House Democrats leading the impeachment trial of President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: ‘Statute of limitations’ for Biden apology is ‘up’ Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE wrapped up their opening arguments Friday night with an emotional warning to the Senate and the country beyond: A failure to remove Trump from office would pose a long-term threat to America’s very democracy.

Equating Trump to a corrupt monarch, Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Democrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Female impeachment managers say American public know a ‘rigged’ trial when they see one MORE (D-Calif.), the leading Democratic impeachment prosecutor, accused the president of violating this oath by putting his personal interests above those of the country in his dealings with Ukraine — and said he remains a danger to do it again.

Appealing to the senators who will act as judge and jury in the trial, Schiff urged them to put aside partisan politics and consider both the nature of Trump’s actions, and their responsibilities to uphold the Constitution.

“Whether you like the president, or dislike the president, is immaterial. It’s all about the Constitution and his misconduct,” Schiff said Friday on the Senate floor. “What matters is whether he is a danger to the country, because he will do it again. And none of us can have confidence, based on his record, that he will not do it again because he is telling us everyday that he will.”

Schiff’s comments came at the end of the third and final day of the Democrats’ opening arguments, just before Trump’s legal team begins its defense of the two impeachment charges against him — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Schiff claimed, in no uncertain terms, that Democrats had proven Trump’s guilt and unfitness for office over the course of their months of investigations. All that was left, he said, was for senators to take the next step and remove him from office.

“Does anybody really question whether the president is capable of what he is charged with? No one is really making the argument, ‘Donald Trump would never do such a thing,’” Schiff argued. “Because of course, we know that he would. And of course, we know that he did.”