Schiff, discussing concerns about Russian aggression toward Ukraine, pointed to McCain, who chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee, as an individual who recognized the need for American support for Kyiv.



“One American, a war hero and statesman who is no stranger to this body, recognized the threat posed by Russia in Crimea was Sen. John McCain,” Schiff said.

“Sen. McCain advised, this is a chess match reminiscent of the Cold War and we need to realize that and act accordingly. He was, of course, absolutely right,” he continued.

“Putin sees, here’s this beautiful and large and magnificent country called Ukraine, and suppose Ukraine, finally after failing in 2004, gets it right, democracy. Gets rid of corruption, the economy’s really improving, and it’s right there on the border of Russia,” McCain told Bloomberg at the time. “And so I think it makes him very nervous if there was a success in Ukraine in bringing about a free and open society and economic success, which is not the case in Russia,” he added.

The video is the latest instance of the House managers trying to use clips from other Republicans, or the president himself, to make their case in the impeachment trial.

McCain, who passed away in 2018 about a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer, was widely respected by senators on both sides of the aisle, with several Democrats noting since his death their foreign trips, in particular, with the GOP senator.

McCain frequently clashed with Trump, emerging as one of his leading critics within the Senate Republican caucus. The two also had a years-long public feud after Trump mocked McCain in 2015 for being captured as a prisoner during the Vietnam War.