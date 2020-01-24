House Intelligence Committee Chairman(D-Calif.) is sparking immediate, bipartisan backlash after he referenced a CBS News report saying Republican senator heads will be on a ‘pike’ if they break withon the impeachment fight.

Schiff referenced the report as he was in the final stretch of his closing argument on the Senate floor on Friday night.

“CBS News report that a Trump confidant said that GOP senators were warned ‘… vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,'” Schiff said from the Senate floor.

“That’s not true,” she said several times from her seat, loudly enough to be overheard from the Senate gallery.

“That’s where he lost me,” Murkowski told reporters after the trial wrapped, adding that Schiff “overreached.”

Schiff continued to reference the CBS News report, despite the audible reaction from Republicans, adding “I don’t know if that’s true, but when I read that I was struck by the irony, by the irony.”