House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Democrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Female impeachment managers say American public know a ‘rigged’ trial when they see one MORE (D-Calif.) is sparking immediate, bipartisan backlash after he referenced a CBS News report saying Republican senator heads will be on a ‘pike’ if they break with President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: ‘Statute of limitations’ for Biden apology is ‘up’ Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE on the impeachment fight. 

Schiff referenced the report as he was in the final stretch of his closing argument on the Senate floor on Friday night. 

“CBS News report that a Trump confidant said that GOP senators were warned ‘… vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,'” Schiff said from the Senate floor. 

“That’s not true,” she said several times from her seat, loudly enough to be overheard from the Senate gallery. 

“That’s where he lost me,” Murkowski told reporters after the trial wrapped, adding that Schiff “overreached.” 

Schiff continued to reference the CBS News report, despite the audible reaction from Republicans, adding “I don’t know if that’s true, but when I read that I was struck by the irony, by the irony.”

Amid the verbal pushback, Schiff paused mid-sentence and turned toward the Republican side of the room, adding, “I hope it’s not true. I hope it’s not true.”

“He has basically offended every Republican senator in there tonight,” Barrasso told reporters. 

Some Democrats also distanced themselves from the House Intelligence Committee chairman. 

“I don’t know why people do that,” Manchin added. “That could have been left out that’s for sure.” 

“That was the only time I heard a loud audible reaction from the Republican side. …We know the president attacks people that work for him,” Brown sad. “We know that there is fear of him throughout the Republican caucus.” 

