China is building a new hospital dedicated to coronavirus treatment in just one week!

Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to President Trump on Friday urging the US leader to ban travel from China due to the outbreak.

In a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar obtained exclusively by Breitbart News ahead of its public release, Cotton raises serious public health concerns over the coronavirus and in particular the disease making its way to America’s shores through weak screening that could cause an outbreak here. “I write to you today about the continued spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which has now arrived on American soil,” Cotton wrote in the Wednesday letter, which came after the first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in Washington state earlier this week. “Once again, a deadly virus is emanating from the People’s Republic of China. The Wuhan coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in China, killing at least seventeen individuals so far. The disease has now spread to Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. At least one case has been confirmed in the United States. I’m confident that the United States Government is undertaking all possible measures to contain the spread of the disease, but I’m deeply concerned that waging an efficient and successful campaign against this virus depends on the trustworthiness and transparency of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an organization with a horrendous history in these matters.”

Gateway Puntit contributor Joe Hoft was in Wuhan and Hubei Province two weeks ago.

