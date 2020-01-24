Much of social media is in a tizzy over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) use of comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan’s political endorsement — so much so that they’re apparently trying to “cancel” Rogan.

What’s a brief background?

On Thursday night, Rogan

revealed his plans to vote for the senator in the upcoming Democratic primary ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In a video, Rogan said, “I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie. … He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

Sanders’ campaign posted video of Rogan’s reveal on Thursday night, which ultimately triggered some social media users.

One such person was leftist journalist Carlos Maza, who is well-known for attempting to “cancel” conservatives on social media, responded by saying, “Bernie’s campaign cutting a campaign ad with Joe Rogan f***ing sucks. Rogan is an incredibly influential bigot and Democrats should be marginalizing him.”

What’s happening now?

On Friday,

Mediaite pointed out that a variety of social media users pointed out an old clip of Rogan jokingly making comparisons between a black neighborhood and the film “Planet of the Apes.”

The clip, featuring Rogan discussing his experience screening “Planet of the Apes” in a black neighborhood, was taken from a 2013 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“We get out, we’re giggling, ‘We’re going to go see Planet of the Apes,’ We walk in to Planet of the Apes,” Rogan says in the clip. “We walked into Africa.”

“Dude,” he continued later in the clip. “We walked in the door, and there was no white people. There was no white people. ‘Planet of the Apes’ didn’t take place in Africa, that was a racist thing for me to say.”

“But you see what I’m saying,” Rogan added.

Social media user KHiveQueenB dug up the clip and shared it on Twitter, writing, “Watch Joe Rogan, who endorsed Bernie, compare Black People to ‘The Planet of the Apes.’ Bernie’s campaign sure attracts Openly Racist jerks.”

At the time of this writing, the tweet has received more than 800 likes and has been retweeted more than 500 times, and is still making rounds on the internet.