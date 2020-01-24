In her new documentary “Miss Americana,” musician Taylor SwiftTaylor Alison SwiftTaylor Swift talks politics, her new song: ‘I wrote it after the midterm elections’ Hillary Clinton to attend Sundance for premiere of ‘Hillary’ Memorable Trump feuds with celebrities from 2019 MORE pulls back the curtain on the moment she decided to speak out about politics ahead of the 2018 midterms, endorsing several Democratic candidates in Tennessee and criticizing then-Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnMarsha Blackburn shares what book she’s reading during Trump Senate trial Taylor Swift talks politics, her new song: ‘I wrote it after the midterm elections’ GOP senator: 2020 candidates must recuse themselves from impeachment trial MORE (R-Tenn.).

In the documentary, Swift, her mother and her publicist are seen discussing the possible consequences for the pop star to speak out publicly about politics, the Daily Beast reported.

The star had not spoken about politics often, but had previously celebrated the election of former President Obama and encouraged Americans to vote in 2016.

She would go on to publish an Instagram post calling for the state's voters to support Democratic House candidate Jim Cooper and Senate candidate Phil Bredesen against Blackburn. Swift criticized Blackburn on her record in the House of voting against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women ACT and accused her of opposing equal pay for women among other issues.

In the film, which will be released on Netflix on Jan. 31, Swift, her mother and her publicist are seen drinking white wine and discussing the considerations of the message before posting it, the Daily Beast reported. Swift's publicist warns that President Trump could level attacks against her.

“F-ck that,” Swift says. “I don’t care.”

She is also seen arguing with her father and other members of her team over the decision to share her political opinions ahead of the election.

“I can’t see another commercial [with] her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values,’ ” Swift says of Blackburn, the Daily Beast reported. “I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for.”

Swift's team reportedly raised safety concerns over angering political extremists, in addition to the commercial consequences of endorsing one side of the aisle over another. One person says some fans may interpret her statement as criticizing Trump.

“I don’t care if they write that,” she says. “I’m sad I didn’t say it two years ago,” later adding “I want to be on the right side of history.”

The film goes on to discuss Swift’s view of how she has been treated by the media, sexism and a slate of other personal and political issues, the Daily Beast reported.

A new song from Swift plays over the closing credits of the film that she wrote after the 2018 midterm elections to help inspire disappointed young voters, the star revealed in an interview with Variety.

Swift said she wrote the song, titled “Only the Young,” because “It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard. I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed.”

“And I found that to be particularly tragic,” she told Variety, “because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now.”