Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Friday to discuss the latest developments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

According to Cruz, Thursday was a “very consequential day” in the otherwise tedious and redundant impeachment proceedings.

“Yesterday, the House managers effectively threw Joe Biden under the bus,” Cruz said. “They doubled down on what they started doing on the first day of arguments, which was making their entire case … based on the proposition that there was zero evidence to justify investigating Burisma [the Ukrainian natural gas company that paid then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on the board].”

Cruz went on to explain that every time the Democrats, namely House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), rehash the “zero-evidence” argument, they open the door for Republicans to present the overwhelming evidence that contradicts those claims.

“That proposition, that there’s zero evidence to investigate Burisma, is utterly and completely absurd. So, I’m looking forward to Saturday when the president’s lawyers will begin presenting his case. Because what the Democrats have done, is they have opened the door to this. And I hope the president’s lawyers will stand up and systematically lay out the case,” Cruz said.

“They’ve been arguing that Hunter Biden is completely irrelevant to this case. Well, the House managers have now, through their arguments, made Hunter Biden not only relevant — he was always relevant — but critical now,” he continued. “They built the entire case, like a house of cards, on the proposition that there was no reasonable basis to investigate Burisma. And that’s just absurd.”

The two also discussed Cruz’s new podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” which he records with Daily Wire host Michael Knowles each night following the Senate trial.

“Last night’s podcast went through systematically … all of the overwhelming evidence of corruption from Burisma that any president, not only had the authority to investigate, but the responsibility to investigate,” Cruz said. “And that, ultimately, is why President Trump is going to be acquitted at the end of this process.”

