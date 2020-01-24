President Trump retweeted an Alabama Senate Poll on Thursday night.

Snake Jeff Sessions leads former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville 35% to 31% in the GOP primary.

This was NOT a shout out to Jeff Sessions. Jeff Sessions is a turncoat and traitor who put the United States and Trump Administration through two years of HELL!

It was Jeff Sessions who turned on Trump and opened the Mueller probe.

This Trump tweet was a endorsement for Tuberville!

According to YellowHammer News:

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Tuberville weighed in on the response to the impeachment saga while out on the campaign trail and as to whether or not it was an important issue to voters.

Tuberville argued on “The Jeff Poor Show” that Sessions was one of the reasons for the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

“You got one thing going on here — one of the guys that started all of this is running in this race, Jeff Sessions,” Tuberville said. “He’s the guy that stepped to the plate, or didn’t step to the plate, recused himself and turned all this impeachment stuff over to the bureaucrat lawyers in Washington, D.C. — the liberal left and turned it over to them. All it is has been a hornets’ nest. This is one of the reasons I got in. When Paul Ryan and Jeff Sessions turned on our president, I said, ‘Enough is enough. I’m going to try to do something.’”

“I don’t whether if I can get elected, but by golly, I’m going to run as an outsider and not as a career politician,” he continued. “I’m running to try to make a difference and try to help this president and try to help this state and country. I think people are looking at it, and if the guy would have done the right thing — if Jeff Sessions had done the right thing, this might not be a problem as it is today. Man, we have opened up a can of worms. I feel bad for the president. I really do.”

When asked what Sessions should have done, Tuberville argued he should have considered the precedent left behind by the Obama administration attorneys general.

“If you just go back and look at the previous president, Eric Holder — he stood up strong for President Obama,” he said. “He stood up strong. He fought it off. There’s many times a guy probably should have recused himself on some of that stuff they were involved in. And then you got Loretta Lynch. She did the same thing. She stood strong.”