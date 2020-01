(HOUSTON CHRONICLE) As President Donald Trump was leaving the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday his eye caught a familiar face in the crowd.

When the president spied Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s been in Davos, Switzerland, since Saturday, Trump immediately rushed over with a handshake, a big hug and asked the Texas governor if he wanted a seat on Air Force One.

“I’ll give you a ride,” Trump said in a warm exchange caught on Twitter.

Read the full story ›