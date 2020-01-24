This may be an end to migrant caravans.

Mexico apprehended asylum seekers at the Mexican border with Guatemala and sent them back home.

Trump promised Mexico would pay for US border security and he was right!

Some see an end to migrant caravans after hundreds of Central Americans were hauled onto to buses by Mexican national guardsmen. https://t.co/Ys4sd7iqXR — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2020

The AP reported:

From the roadside stand where his family sells mole, barbecue and chicken stew, Miguel Ángel Vázquez has seen all the caravans of Central American migrants and asylum seekers stream past his front door in recent years, throngs of people driven to flee poverty and violence in hopes of a better life in the United States. After watching armored National Guard troops and immigration agents break up the latest one right on his doorstep, loading men, women and wailing children onto buses and hauling them off to a detention center in the nearby city of Tapachula, he’s sure of one thing.

