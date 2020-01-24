

Juan Guaidó with Ivanka Trump and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

After a year as interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó has consolidated his leadership worldwide.

This week Guaidó participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he requested the support of current leaders to rescue Venezuela’s democracy and seek real solutions to the country’s crisis. The Acting President held an important meeting with Ivanka Trump, who thanked him for his interest in Venezuelan refugees and with the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin as part of the 2020 international agenda.

And it was one year ago today that US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo affirmed Guaido as the legitimate Interim President of Venezuela. As we’ve seen in his travels this week, Juan Guaido continues to hold the support from the international community in his efforts to bring relief to Venezuelan people`s humaniatarian and political crisis.

Today, the United States identified 15 PDVSA aircraft as blocked property as part of proactive efforts to support the peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela.



Juan Guaidó with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

As part of the international agenda in Davos, the United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross also met with Juan Guaidó and his team. After this meeting they told repoters, “It is time for Venezuelans and the world to act in a concrete and coordinated way to start the reconstruction.”

This week it was evident that several world leaders support a transition process that ends the Maduro Socialist regime.

Five million refugees have fled Venezuela under Maduro. One million children are without their parents due to the exodus. The average income in Venezuela is down to $3.5 dollars a month. of And the country today is one of the most dangerous in the world with terrorists like Hizballah and violent armed groups roaming the streets.

It is important to note that today the US authorities from Colombia, arrested three suspected terrorists from Al-Qaeda who entered the territory from Venezuela. This is an urgent situation that worries and represents a security risk for the hemisphere.

