President Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to appear in person to address the annual March for Life in its 47-year history.

“We know that every human soul is divine, and every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God,” Trump told the thousands gathered on the National Mall.

“Together we will defend this truth across our magnificent land,” he continued. “We will set free the dreams of our people, and with determined hope we look forward to all of the blessings that will come from the beauty, talent, purpose nobility and grace of every American child.”

Trump concluded with telling the crowd it was a “very special moment.

“It’s so great to represent you,” he said, “I love you all.”

Earlier in his speech, Trump said “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

He touted policies supported by evangelicals, such as protections of religious liberty and the appointment of conservative judges.

And he made an apparent reference to the Senate impeachment trial.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you, and we are fighting for those who have no voice,” he said.

“And we will win, because we know how to win.”

See President Trump’s remarks:

Trump said Democrats “have embraced the most radical and extreme positions.”

Nearly every Democrat in Congress, he continued, now supports taxpayer-funded abortion up to the moment of birth. He noted Democrats’ cheered the passage of a New York law allowing abortion up to birth. And he recalled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam advocating infanticide if a baby survives an abortion.

“The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that the Trump administration and Republicans “are actively taking away a woman’s constitutional right to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions.”

“We must keep up the fight to protect Roe and access to care,” he said.

‘The generation that restores the right to life’

The March for Life began in 1974 when pro-life activists sought to draw attention to the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that declared state laws banning abortion unconstitutional.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a 2016 ruling that makes it harder to get abortions in Texas and a similar law in Louisiana that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Even pro-life presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush did not make a personal appearance at the event.

But last year, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the rally on behalf of the administration, declaring “this will be the generation that restores the right to life in America.”

On Friday, Trump’s re-election campaign announced creation of a “Pro-Life Voices for Trump” coalition.

It will be “dedicated to recruiting and activating Americans with pro-life values in support of President Trump’s re-election.”

Trump was once known to be a staunch supporter of abortion. But in his 2016 campaign, he said his views had changed and he was against abortion except in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.

