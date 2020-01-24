A recording of President Donald Trump apparently ordering his staff to “get rid of” the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in April, 2018 has emerged, ABC News reports.

The recording, which was reportedly made during a private dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2018, contradicts Trump’s claims about firing Marie Yovanovitch, and supports the story told by Lev Parnas, the former business associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was at the dinner. Trump has denied knowing Parnas.

Parnas and Igor Fruman, another former business associate of Giuliani’s, can apparently be heard telling Trump that Yovanovitch has been saying bad things about him.

“The biggest problem there, I think where we need to start is we gotta get rid of the ambassador. She’s still left over from the Clinton administration,” Parnas can reportedly be heard saying to Trump. “She’s basically walking around telling everybody ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.”

“Get rid of her!” says the voice that appears to belong to Trump. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post about one year after this conversation reportedly took place.