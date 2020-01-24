President Donald Trump unveiled the new logo for the United States Space Force on Friday, which is the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and was created by his administration.

Trump tweeted: “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!”

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.