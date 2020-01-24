https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/twitter-attaches-warning-to-president-donald-trumps-historic-speech-at-march-for-life/

WOAH!

President Trump made history again on Friday being the first sitting president ever to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington DC.

But not everyone was celebrating the president’s message on Life.

Twitter attached a warning to President Trump’s pro-life video this morning.
Via the Washington Free Beacon.

So supporting “life” demands a warning?

Donald Trump, Jr. called out Twitter.

Twitter later dropped the warning.
This is a beautiful video.

The post Twitter Attaches Warning to President Donald Trump’s Beautiful Pro-Life Video appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...