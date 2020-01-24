WOAH!

President Trump made history again on Friday being the first sitting president ever to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington DC.

But not everyone was celebrating the president’s message on Life.

Twitter attached a warning to President Trump’s pro-life video this morning.

Via the Washington Free Beacon.

We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms: Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life. #ProLifeVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/pBFoUzRpC9 — Team Trump (Text LIFE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 24, 2020

So supporting “life” demands a warning?

Donald Trump, Jr. called out Twitter.

So it appears that @jack and @twitter seem to think that a Trump campaign video with a pro-life message is “sensitive material.” 🙄🙄🙄#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/PI9bOBCSej — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 24, 2020

Twitter later dropped the warning.

This is a beautiful video.

We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms: Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life. #ProLifeVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/pBFoUzRpC9 — Team Trump (Text LIFE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 24, 2020

