Twitter marked a pro-life video tweeted by the Trump campaign as “sensitive content,” preventing it from being displayed on users’ news feeds unless they bypass the warning and click “view,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles an innocent newborn child in her loving arms,” the tweet read. “Life is the greatest miracle of all. Let us build a culture that cherishes innocent life. #ProLifeVoicesForTrump.”

The video included an image of a woman looking at an ultrasound, a couple holding their baby, and several clips of President Donald Trump holding babies or children.

Underneath the video was a caption: “Defending the Very First Right: Life. Abortion means a living, feeling baby will never get to share their love and dreams with the world. It must change, but our movement can only succeed with the heart and soul and prayer of the people.”

In no way did the video or the tweet meet Twitter’s definition of “sensitive content.”

“You may not post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile or header images. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted,” Twitter guidelines read. “Our aim is to limit exposure to sensitive images and videos and to prevent the sharing of potentially disturbing types of sensitive media.”

The Trump campaign accused Twitter of censorship.

“Twitter’s censorship of the video launching President Trump’s pro-life coalition is a perfect example of the left stomping on any idea they don’t like,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said. “This video shows children and families and highlights the sanctity of life. President Trump is the most pro-life President ever and his support for unborn children cannot be silenced.”

A Twitter spokesman said the video had been marked as sensitive in error, promising that the settings that led to the error have been changed.