The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a power new digital ad on Friday that highlighted the extremist ideologies that have taken over the Democrat party, which threaten the freedoms of all Americans.

The following are just some of the highlights that are featured in the video:

Audio of news reports talking about ANTIFA violence.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying the world will end in 12 years.

Beto O’Rourke saying that Democrats are going to confiscate American’s guns.

Elizabeth Warren saying she wants to eliminate cars and electricity.

Bernie Sanders saying that “you cannot go too far” on pushing radical climate agendas.

Joe Biden saying he wants to shut down coal-burning plants

Bernie Sanders saying it’s a good thing when people line up in bread lines

Beto O’Rourke saying he will have law enforcement go to people’s homes to confiscate guns.

Joe Biden agreeing that “a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns.”

Ted Lieu saying “I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech, but the First Amendment prevents me from doing so.”

Beto O’Rourke agreeing with the statement, “religious institutions should lose tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage.”

The video also highlighted how Democrats want to increase people’s taxes, want to control everyone’s health care, and want to abolish the Electoral College.

“The past week of Adam Schiff and his fellow impeachment managers ranting and raving has shown the American people one thing: Democrats only want power,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest told The Daily Wire. “From taking away constitutional rights to eliminating entire industries to taking away your health care, Congressional and 2020 Democrats quest for power knows no bounds as they lead the charge to shut down the freedoms Americans enjoy.”

Guest continued, “Reminder: Tyranny has many forms. Republicans led by Donald Trump are working hard everyday to stop the Democrat takeover.”

In November, the RNC released an ad that hit Democrats over comments that they made on impeachment, which included:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

: “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

: “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.” Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

: “That charlatan in the White House.” Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

: “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.” Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

: “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.” Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

: “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.” Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

The quote from Ocasio-Cortez came from an interview she gave to CNN in which she admitted that impeachment was a purely political exercise for the Democrats and was about trying to unify the different factions of the party.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”