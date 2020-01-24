A veterans group is demanding an apology from President Donald Trump for remarks that it insists “minimized” injuries to U.S. troops stationed at an Iraq airbase when Iranian missiles struck earlier this month.

The Pentagon announced several dozen American troops troops suffered traumatic brain injuries (TBI) as a result of the Jan. 8 strikes; Trump referred to the injuries as “headaches” and “not very serious.”

“In light of today’s announcement from the defense department that 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of Iran’s retaliatory strike and President Trump’s remarks which minimized these troops’ injuries, the Veterans of Foreign Wars cannot stand idle on this matter,” group national commander William “Doc” Schmitz said in a statement.

“TBI is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly. TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue — all injuries that come with both short- and long-term effects. The VFW expects an apology from the president to our servicemen and women for his misguided remarks.”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to U.S. medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 stayed in Iraq. Seventeen of the 18 evacuees were sent to Germany, and nine remain there; the other eight have been transported to the United States for continued observation or treatment.

The one American sent to Kuwait has since returned to duty. All 16 of those who were diagnosed with TBI and remained in Iraq have since returned to duty, Hoffman said.

Traumatic brain injuries can range from a light concussion to more severe injuries that include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light, restlessness and nausea.