Lead House Manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made a ‘pitch for the angels’ in his Thursday night closing statement at the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, working himself into an Oscar worthy teary-eyed meltdown as he warned senators what Trump might do to win re-election if he was not removed from office even if they decide he is guilty. Schiff repeatedly said Trump is “dangerous”.

Schiff said Trump should be removed because he chose to work with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a former top federal prosecutor and crime fighting mayor, for help on Ukraine corruption rather than the FBI or the intelligence agencies (hmm….work with the same agencies that tried to frame Trump in the Russia collusion hoax or work with someone you trust, tough choice.) Schiff said that makes Trump “dangerous”.

Schiff warned of Russia and China committing acts to help Trump win the 2020 election, with his blessing, even though Trump was cleared of the phony Russia collusion hoax in the 2016 election. Schiff said Trump might reward China for helping him by giving them a favorable trade deal. It was an incredible trashing of the President and Giuliani on the Senate floor by Schiff.

For good measure, Schiff invoked Lt. Col. Vindman and the old country.

“SCHIFF: “Whether we can say it publicly, we all know what we’re dealing with here with this president. Donald Trump chose Rudy Giuliani over his own intelligence agencies… that makes him dangerous… why would anyone in their right mind believe Giuliani over Christopher Wray?”

“SCHIFF: “Let’s say [Russia] starts blatantly interfering in our election again to help Trump. Can you have the least bit of confidence he’ll stand up & protect our national interest over his own? You know you can’t, which makes him dangerous to this country. You know you can’t.”

SCHIFF: “If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost …here, right is supposed to matter. It’s what’s made us the greatest nation on earth. No constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter anymore …this is why if you find him guilty, you must remove him. Because right matters.”

The House Managers have one more day left to make their case. The trial resumes at 1 p.m. EST with the Managers having nearly eight hours left of their allotted 24 hours.

The Senate, sitting as a Court of Impeachment, is adjourned until Friday, January 24th at 1:00 pm. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) January 24, 2020

House Managers have 7 hours and 53 minutes remaining for opening oral arguments. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) January 24, 2020

