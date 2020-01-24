(FOX NEWS) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., vowed in a new campaign policy paper that if she is elected president in November, she will fill out at least half of her Cabinet with “women and nonbinary people.”

Warren, who is currently sitting in third in most national polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, wrote Tuesday in a lengthy post on Medium that she will build “a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America, including having at least 50 [percent] of Cabinet positions filled by women and nonbinary people.”

Warren’s pledge is part of a series of reforms she laid out in order to “rebuild the government swiftly, and make fundamental changes” after President Trump leaves office.

