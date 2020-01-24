New York Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is one the Democrats’ House impeachment managers, argued on Friday during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial that Trump’s impeachment was like fighting Nazi Germany during World War II and al-Qaeda after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Whenever America has found itself in a tough spot, we always make it to the other side,” Jeffries said. “We were in a tough spot in December of 1941 when a foreign power struck, plunging us into a great conflict with the evil empire of Nazi Germany, but America made it to the other side.”

“We were in a tough spot on September 11th when the towers were struck and young men and women like Jason Crow were sent to Afghanistan to fight the terrorists there so we didn’t have to fight the terrorists here, and we made it to the other side,” Jeffries later added. “America is a great country.”

The remarks by Jeffries come on the Democrats’ last day to make their case for removing Trump from office.

“If the House managers take all of their time, the White House lawyers — led by Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel, and Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal lawyer — will have the chance to deliver their oral arguments defending the president starting on Saturday, Jan. 25. Senate rules that date back more than three decades hold that during impeachment, senators must meet six days a week, taking only Sunday off,” The New York Times reported. “If the debate over rules was any guide, the president’s lawyers may take far less than their allotted 24 hours. But if they took it all, they would complete their presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 28.”

TRANSCRIPT:

America is a great nation. We can handle adversity better than any other country in the world. Whenever America has found itself in a tough spot, we always make it to the other side. We were in a tough spot during the Civil War, when America was at risk of tearing itself apart, but we made it to the other side. A tough spot in October of 1929 when the stock market collapsed plunging us into the Great Depression, but we made it to the other side. We were in a tough spot in December of 1941 when a foreign power struck, plunging us into a great conflict with the evil empire of Nazi Germany, but America made it to the other side. We were in a tough spot in the 1960s dealing with the inherent contradictions of Jim Crow, but we made it to the other side. We were in a tough spot on September 11th when the towers were struck and young men and women like Jason Crow were sent to Afghanistan to fight the terrorists there so we didn’t have to fight the terrorists here, and we made it to the other side. America is a great country. We can handle adversity better than any other nation in the world, but what are we going to do about our character? President Trump tried to cheat, and solicit foreign interference in an American election. That is an attack on our character.