On his BlazeTV program Thursday, conservative host Glenn Beck read from a three-page memo issued this week by the Joe Biden campaign to media outlets and reporters instructing them about how to report on allegations of corruption involving the former Vice President, his son, Hunter Biden, and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Beck’s reading of the “disturbing” letter — which presents the accusations as fully “debunked” and portrays the reporting of them without stating specifically that they are “discredited and debunked by authoritative sources” — comes amid new evidence reported by Fox News involving the Obama administration and Burisma.

“[N]o publishers, let alone two publishers, would ever publish books with these charges if you couldn’t back them up with facts, which makes this memo even more disturbing,” Beck stated in reference to the allegations that Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor because he was investigating Burisma, which was paying his son tens of thousands of dollars a month despite having no relevant background in the industry or Ukraine.

Beck then read from the memo sent by the Biden campaign to reporters and editors Wednesday: “This effort by President Trump to weaponize foreign and national security policy and in attempt to coerce a foreign country into lying about a rival presidential candidate must stop. … His objective was to pressure the Urkainian into spreading a malicious and conclusively debunked conspiracy theory that Vice President Biden engaged in wrongdoing when he executed official United States policy to remove a corrupt prosecutor from office. … Any media organization referencing, reporting on, or repeating these claims must state clearly and unambiguously that they have been discredited and debunked by authoritative sources, including America’s European allies, the IMF, leading figures of Ukraine anti-corruption community, and even the Republican members of the House and Senate testifying under oath. It is malpractice to ignore this truth.”

More details have recently come to light about the Obama administration’s handling of the Ukraine situation, particularly, fallout from then-Vice President Biden’s pressuring of the government to remove its top prosecutor at the time — an action which Biden has publicly boasted about.

As The Daily Wire reported, Fox News host Laura Ingraham read this week from newly obtained emails that “connect the alleged Ukrainian whistleblower with a 2016 meeting that the Obama administration held with Ukrainian officials about corruption involving Ukrainian gas company Burisma,” and “discussed whether the role that 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had with the company could complicate any investigation.”

“The chain centers on a request from New York Times reporter Ken Vogel,” Ingraham reported. “[In] May of 2019, Vogel sends an email to State Department official Kate Schilling about a story he was working on regarding an Obama-era meeting with Ukrainian prosecutors. In his request, Vogel mentions a name who some have reported is the whistleblower. We have not yet confirmed this name, so we are blacking it out for here.” Ingraham then read an excerpt from Vogel’s letter:

We are going to report that State Department official Elizabeth Zentos attended a meeting on the White House on January 19th, 2016, with Ukrainian prosecutors and embassy officials. The subjects discussed included efforts within the United States government to support prosecutions in the Ukraine and United Kingdom of Burisma holdings and concerns that Hunter Biden’s position with the company could complicate such efforts.

“On May 1st, State Department official Kate Schilling forwarded Vogel’s email to her colleagues Elizabeth Zentos and George Kent. Remember him? He was one of the House Democrats all-star impeachment witnesses,” Ingraham explained.

Ingraham also said that her show was able to confirm that the meeting took place by examining archives of the Obama White House visitor logs, which showed that the alleged whistleblower “checked in numerous Ukrainian officials into the White House on January 19th 2016, the day Vogel claimed there was a meeting on Burisma and Biden.”

“Also at the meeting were Ukraine’s lead anti-corruption prosecutor and the head of the anti-corruption bureau, both of whom were there to discuss the complications of Hunter Biden’s sweetheart gig,” said Ingraham. “So what happened to that New York Times story about the 2016 meeting? Pretty hot, don’t you think? It was never published, we asked Ken Vogel, the reporter, why nothing ever came of it but he didn’t respond.”

“Now we have some questions,” said Ingraham. “Number one, why wasn’t the whistleblower concerned about Joe Biden overseeing Ukraine policy while his son was cashing in? Was it only troubling that Trump himself tried to get this thing investigated? Number two, why didn’t this story ever run? Did Biden’s team manage to put it down, fearing blowback from his son Hunter’s dirty dealings?”