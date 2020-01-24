It’s taken months for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to try to convince the American people that President Donald Trump is a threat to the nation and should be removed from office. It took Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) less than a minute to utterly destroy Schiff’s own credibility on anything anti-Trump.

Jordan spoke to reporters on Wednesday during a break in the senate impeachment trial against Trump, listing a number of things Schiff has declared with certainty that turned out to be false:

We’re supposed to believe Adam Schiff today and everything he’s saying? This is the guy who said, ‘We have more than circumstantial evidence that there was coordination between Trump and Russia, and Russia influenced the election.’ That turned out to be false. Adam Schiff said that the Nunes was false. Michael Horowitz told us no it wasn’t; it was exactly right. Adam Schiff said you can trust the FISA court. Michael Horowitz told us last month that no, you can’t; they lied to the FISA court 17 times. Adam Schiff told us we look forward to hearing from the whistleblower. Adam Schiff said we’ve had no contact with the whistleblower. Then just yesterday, the story where he misrepresents to all of you to Chairman [Jerry] Nadler and most importantly to the White House counsel that Mr. Z is Mr. Zelensky, when in fact it was Mr. Zlochevsky. But today we’re supposed to believe him? He just talked for two hours and 15 minutes, and we’re supposed to believe everything he said today, in spite of that history, where seven important things he had exactly wrong? … That’s the kind of game that they’re playing here, and, again, I think that the American people see through it all.

Fox News reporter Gregg Jarrett’s personal website noted that “when actual evidence of wrongdoing is present, it does not take three days of continually repeating the same statements that you have been saying for the last three months.”

Further, the website reminded readers that Schiff once wanted to be a screenwriter, suggesting it seems like he “is viewing himself as Mel Gibson’s Braveheart character,” however, “he actually is Bill Murray’s character in Caddyshack.”

As The Daily Wire’s Josh Hammer recently reported: “The first couple of days [of the impeachment trial] featured mostly procedural dueling as to the governing rules for the impeachment trial. All in all, it has been a fairly somnolent affair. What’s more, there is virtually no chance that the two sides’ partisan arguments could plausibly win over all that many in the way of middle-of-the-road swing voters. Not to be too cynical, but it’s very difficult to see how this whole affair doesn’t amount to a huge waste of time.”

Showcasing how much of a political stunt this whole impeachment gamble is, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts publicly scolded the two sides because their rhetoric.

“It is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body. One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner, and using language, that is not conducive to civil discourse,” Roberts said.