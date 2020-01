President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the annual March for Life in person Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET. You can watch his remarks below live as soon as he begins.

Trump will be the first president ever to address the Washington, D.C., pro-life event in person. Following the announcement of Trump’s address, the March for Life website was overwhelmed and shut down.

In 2018, Trump became the first president to speak to March for Life via video feed.

[embedded content]



